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PLANDEMIC: Part 1 - Judy Mikovits: FOLLOW-UP INTERVIEW, Dr Fauci's Ex-Employee Tell All After Being Jailed - Documentary
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WATCH DR. JUDY'S FOLLOW UP INTERVIEW

"We sat down with Dr. Mikovits for a second time to hear her response to the impact of part one and to further disclose details of her story."

✨ Full PLANDEMIC Documentary COMING SUMMER 2020 ✨

Prior to the completion of the full-length documentary "PlanDemic" we will be releasing a series of vignettes. This is the first installment featuring renowned scientist, Judy Mikovits PhD.

https://plandemicmovie.com
https://www.facebook.com/PlandemicMovie/

Go behind the scenes with an experienced, expert virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits who worked under Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. She was jailed and now tells all.

Grab her book! "Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science," by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits: https://amzn.to/2SHVmJj
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healthinterviewmoviedocumentaryjudy mikovitsanthony faucicoronaviruscovid-19plandemicdr fauci
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