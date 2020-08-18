© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLANDEMIC: Part 1 - Judy Mikovits: FOLLOW-UP INTERVIEW, Dr Fauci's Ex-Employee Tell All After Being Jailed - Documentary
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • August 18, 2020
WATCH DR. JUDY'S FOLLOW UP INTERVIEW
"We sat down with Dr. Mikovits for a second time to hear her response to the impact of part one and to further disclose details of her story."
✨ Full PLANDEMIC Documentary COMING SUMMER 2020 ✨
Prior to the completion of the full-length documentary "PlanDemic" we will be releasing a series of vignettes. This is the first installment featuring renowned scientist, Judy Mikovits PhD.
https://plandemicmovie.com
https://www.facebook.com/PlandemicMovie/
Go behind the scenes with an experienced, expert virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits who worked under Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. She was jailed and now tells all.
Grab her book! "Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science," by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits: https://amzn.to/2SHVmJj
"We sat down with Dr. Mikovits for a second time to hear her response to the impact of part one and to further disclose details of her story."
✨ Full PLANDEMIC Documentary COMING SUMMER 2020 ✨
Prior to the completion of the full-length documentary "PlanDemic" we will be releasing a series of vignettes. This is the first installment featuring renowned scientist, Judy Mikovits PhD.
https://plandemicmovie.com
https://www.facebook.com/PlandemicMovie/
Go behind the scenes with an experienced, expert virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits who worked under Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. She was jailed and now tells all.
Grab her book! "Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science," by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits: https://amzn.to/2SHVmJj
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.