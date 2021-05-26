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Pastor Artur Pawlowski Tells His Life Story || From Communism to Man of God
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210 views • May 26, 2021
Rebel News interviews Artur Pawlowski, another pastor who was arrested recently in Canada for holding church services.
He shares his uncommon story of being a gun-carrying smuggler and private banker, who escaped communism in Poland and pursued his dream of coming to Canada, when a miracle directed his life towards serving God’s purpose.
The sad irony is that the "free" country of Canada is now slowly becoming very similar to the hellish reality he was escaping.
* Source: Rebel News - https://www.RebelNews.com
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
He shares his uncommon story of being a gun-carrying smuggler and private banker, who escaped communism in Poland and pursued his dream of coming to Canada, when a miracle directed his life towards serving God’s purpose.
The sad irony is that the "free" country of Canada is now slowly becoming very similar to the hellish reality he was escaping.
* Source: Rebel News - https://www.RebelNews.com
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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