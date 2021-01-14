Dr. Dre's history of beating women, true?, his ex is accusing him of violence, believe all women?

#DrDre #AndreYoung #Wifebeater #Divorce #Truth #Lies #Alimony #NicoleYoung



Just days before hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital with a suspected brain aneurysm, his estranged wife Nicole filed divorce documents accusing him of years of violent and emotional abuse.



The 55-year-old music tycoon - real name Andre Young - held a gun to her head, punched her in the face and slammed her against a wall, lifting her off her feet by her neck, she claimed in the court papers found by DailyMail.com.



Nicole, 50 - who's fighting in court for her share of Dre's estimated $1 billion empire - made her shocking charges in response to her soon-to-be-ex husband's declaration last week that 'at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety,' during their 24-year marriage.



Nicole blasted Dre's statements as 'blatant lies'.



'I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship,' she said.



'Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001,' she claimed. 'Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000.



'Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016,' she added. 'Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.'



Nicole conceded that Dre was right when he also claimed in his declaration that the police were never called to their home during their marriage.



But, she added, 'Andre conspicuously omits the fact that the police were called in approximately September 1995, shortly before our marriage, after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck.



'During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.'



Of Dre's claim that there is no documentary evidence of his abuse of Nicole, she added, 'First, there is documentary evidence of his abuse which has been produced.



'Second, I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre's relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half my life.



How much are Dr. Dre and Nicole Young dishing out in lawyer fees?

No wonder celebrities shell out millions in legal costs when they divorce.



Here’s a look at the fees charged by the legal teams of Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole.



His - led by one of LA’s top divorce attorneys, Laura Wasser, and a team of seven attorneys - costs the hip-hop star $5,565 combined…..PER HOUR!



Hers - helmed by equally respected LA divorce lawyers Samantha Spector and Lisa Meyer with a team of seven lawyers - are a mere $4,665 per hour combined.



Each team has seven attorneys and paralegals earning $315 to $1,000 per hour. Nice work if you can get it.



'It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of the abuse inflicted on me.



'It is well known and accepted that most victims of domestic violence do not have documentary evidence of their abuse'.



Shortly after her scathing declaration to LA Superior Court, Nicole's legal team huddled with Dr. Dre's lawyers and the end result reportedly was that Dre - still in his hospital bed at Cedars Sinai in LA - this week signed an agreement that pays Nicole a lump sum of $2 million in temporary support till their next court hearing in April.



Since their split in June, Dre had been paying Nicole $293,000 a month in support. But she is asking the court to force him to pay her almost $2 million a month, plus another $5 million for attorney fees, claims Wasser calls 'exorbitant and outrageous.'



Nicole - who claimed in legal documents that Dre has more than $260 million on hand in cash and Apple stocks - contends that she has a right to continue the lavish lifestyle she had as Mrs. Andre Young - which she said cost around $2.3 million per month.



To support her argument that she needs $2 million or so a month to maintain 'her status quo,' Nicole filed an income and expenses declaration this week which lists monthly expenses of $2,530,000 - including $900,000 for entertainment, gifts and vacations, $135,000 for clothes, $30,000 for groceries and $10,000 for laundry and cleaning.



She listed zero income but some $80,000 in cash and bank accounts.



Nicole has accused Dre of 'rampant and repeated marital misconduct' and she has filed legal documents wanting to know if he had fathered a child outside their marriage.



She also named three of his alleged mistresses - singer Jillian Speer, model turned skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, aka Crystal Sierra, known as the 'Queen of Latin hip-hop