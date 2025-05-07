DO YOUR PART (Are you a decent person??)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don’t just watch. Do something. This isn’t the fucking hunger games. It’s much worse. And we are not spectators. We are participants, and we have a responsibility.
*
CALL NOW:
Egyptian Embassy in the USA
1-202-895-5400
(or look up the # for your own country)
*
USA Embassy in Egypt
202-2797-3300
(or look up the # for your own country)
#FeedPalestine