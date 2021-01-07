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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-01-2021 Victoria Mandates QR Codes/Alice Springs Locked Down
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150 views • July 01, 2021
The US CDC once again flip flops on masks and the injected. The UK quietly releases death reports of injected people while talks of Hancocks resignation fill the headlines. Australia continues to be a complete totalitarian nightmare.
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Article Links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-director-vaccinated-people-dont-need-to-wear-masks-amid-delta-covid-19-variant-fears_3881066.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/26/whilst-youve-been-distracted-by-hancocks-affair-phe-released-a-report-revealing-62-of-alleged-covid-deaths-are-people-whove-been-vaccinated/
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/covid-19-coronavirus-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-on-wellington-australia-travel-bubble-masks-scanning-alert-levels/N7IQ4YMRRWWKESDHKEMI4DP2JE/
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victoria-records-no-new-covid19-cases-on-thursday/news-story/273ff61229e1efc4186b396cb7a3b0f9
https://news.sky.com/story/alice-springs-australian-town-800-miles-from-nearest-city-locks-down-after-positive-coronavirus-case-12345570
Thumbnail Link:
https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/woman-making-a-qr-code-payment-in-a-bar-picture-id1178687994?s=612x612
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-director-vaccinated-people-dont-need-to-wear-masks-amid-delta-covid-19-variant-fears_3881066.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/26/whilst-youve-been-distracted-by-hancocks-affair-phe-released-a-report-revealing-62-of-alleged-covid-deaths-are-people-whove-been-vaccinated/
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/covid-19-coronavirus-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-on-wellington-australia-travel-bubble-masks-scanning-alert-levels/N7IQ4YMRRWWKESDHKEMI4DP2JE/
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victoria-records-no-new-covid19-cases-on-thursday/news-story/273ff61229e1efc4186b396cb7a3b0f9
https://news.sky.com/story/alice-springs-australian-town-800-miles-from-nearest-city-locks-down-after-positive-coronavirus-case-12345570
Thumbnail Link:
https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/woman-making-a-qr-code-payment-in-a-bar-picture-id1178687994?s=612x612
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