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Masks - Unhealthy For You
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151 views • April 11, 2021
In this episode, a look at masks and the risks associated with wearing them, the make-up of the mask shown by cutting one open, and questioning why these are not being considered biohazardous waste by OSHA and local regulators.
Source: https://noqreport.com/2021/04/08/masks-are-a-ticking-time-bomb/
Music: Little Ideas by Bensound
Source: https://noqreport.com/2021/04/08/masks-are-a-ticking-time-bomb/
Music: Little Ideas by Bensound
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