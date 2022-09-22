BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SEPTEMBER 24TH 2022 (9-6-6) THE DAY TO REMEMBER IN INFAMY SATAN WILL RISE
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1138 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
194 views • September 22, 2022

SEPTEMBER 24TH 2022 (9-6-6) THE DAY TO REMEMBER IN INFAMY


SATAN WILL RISE...


THERE WILL ALSO BE A DATE TO REMEMBER IN INFAMY


THE DAY GOD CUTS THE BEASTS HEADS OFF.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

⁣Suzie Etc. is a freelance research investigative journalist Vlogger and can be found on the following social media websites:


Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-946003

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3XyN4ijBCuBZ/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzieetc

RoxyTube https://www.roxytube.com/@SuzieEtc

*TELEGRAM- https://t.me/SuzieEtcIntel *(for all the important info that can't be uploaded to the other video platforms. Like photos, gifs, graphics, pdf, doc and other files) and also CHAT! My newest Channel, will be adding super cool perks like drawings, giveaways, and maybe raffles, once the Channel grows to a sufficient amount of subscribers to support it. :)


Suzie Etc

P.O. Box 294

Elmira, CA 95625


ABOUT

I am a freelance research investigative journalist Vlogger. I gather all of the latest Patriot news from only REAL News sources. I never use any MSM trash in my video. I have all of the Awakening news you will need, and I gather news from the most reliable Patriot sites and other news sources that are known to only use the real news and not the lies that are being spread across the net.


If you have a reliable Patriot news site/source, please contact me to get it added to my network.

All news sources and articles are sourced from other sources and I try my best to make sure that they are as factual as possible. If you find any story on my sites that you can provide proof that they may not be factual, please contact me.


FAIR USE

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants me to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.

Keywords
trumpawakeningdeep stateelitesataniccultcabalwashingtonilluminatirevelationfreemasongatesfauciguantanamorevealcapitolgitmobiden endtime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy