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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Michael McMahon & Vanessa Saucedo, LAPD | Viviane Fisher
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120 views • October 19, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Michael McMahon & Vanessa Saucedo, LAPD | Viviane Fisher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1j3Z_MxzzU While it's still up. October 15, 2021
Michael McMahon, LAPD 4:08:50 - This Clip by Kristall.
Support Michael McMahons and the LAPD police officers' lawsuit:
https://givesendgo.com/G2A72
Link zum deutschen Livestream: https://youtu.be/npNyoQD10Ck
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are: Lawyer's escrow account/trust account: Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose "Donation Corona Committee" IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50 BIC: BYLADEM1001
Address: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Senderstr. 37 37077 Goettingen Germany
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
_______________________________________
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
Please support OVALmedia as well who is responsible for the technical transmission.
Banküberweisung: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH IBAN: DE34 7016 9466 0000 9544 89
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_... ODER [email protected]
————————————
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Michael McMahon & Vanessa Saucedo, LAPD | Viviane Fisher
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Michael McMahon, Vanessa Saucedo, LAPD, Viviane Fisher, Corona Committee, October 15 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1j3Z_MxzzU While it's still up. October 15, 2021
Michael McMahon, LAPD 4:08:50 - This Clip by Kristall.
Support Michael McMahons and the LAPD police officers' lawsuit:
https://givesendgo.com/G2A72
Link zum deutschen Livestream: https://youtu.be/npNyoQD10Ck
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are: Lawyer's escrow account/trust account: Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose "Donation Corona Committee" IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50 BIC: BYLADEM1001
Address: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Senderstr. 37 37077 Goettingen Germany
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
_______________________________________
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
Please support OVALmedia as well who is responsible for the technical transmission.
Banküberweisung: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH IBAN: DE34 7016 9466 0000 9544 89
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_... ODER [email protected]
————————————
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Michael McMahon & Vanessa Saucedo, LAPD | Viviane Fisher
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Michael McMahon, Vanessa Saucedo, LAPD, Viviane Fisher, Corona Committee, October 15 2021
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