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MD-2B // Celebrate Christmas - Go to Hell? - part 2
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130 views • December 14, 2021
Part 2 of compelling TRUTH about Christ-mass. Christmas is a Pagan holiday and has NOTHING to do with GENUINE Christianity. We have recently provided videos on the reality of Hell. Will celebrating a pagan holiday like Christ-mass or Easter send your soul to Hell? Very Likely YES.... SA-NTA = SA-TAN...
Hos. 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.
Hos. 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.
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