Putin's Surprising Response After Biden Calls Russia Leader 'Butcher' For The 2nd Time
A day after he was called a "butcher" for reportedly the second time in two months by the President of the United States of America, Vladimir Putin issued a strong message. The Russian leader said that Moscow does not have any "unfriendly nations", but only "unfriendly elites" in those nations.

