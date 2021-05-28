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MY CHANNEL STORY After Six Months - MYSTORY Nr42
ATMODEPTH
ATMODEPTH
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11 views • May 28, 2021
MY CHANNEL STORY After Six Months - MYSTORY Nr42
My Social Media Channel Branding Story Update

How I did so far.
My social media blogging experience so far.
My twenty twenty social media branding story.
How I did so far and my plans for the future.
#MYCHANNEL, #WHATILEARNED, #NEWYEAR, #GamingShow, #NewVideo,
#doom, #howtomakevideos, #youtuber, #entertainment,
#sixmonthslater, #twentytwentystory, #outdoor,
#mrefoodideas, #newtuberatmodepth,
#thankyoueveryoneifyoureadthistag
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay

_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post

0:00 - SIXMONTHSLATER

Hello World, Hello Viewers!
Six months ago I said “Hello World” the first time to the public and my viewers.
Now, in the year 2021, I did what I planned.
I analysed my experiences and the new things that I learned, counted my views and followers and decided to make this video and blog post as I always do.

1:00 - REEVALUATION

Like I planned I re-evaluated the situation after six months and it did not take me long to decide that I would not want to give this up any time soon.
I would go even further than that.
With the amount of work I was able to put in this channel, series of videos and blog posts I decided to try to get to the next possible and practical stage of my project here.

5:00 - QUALITYCONTENT

I decided to order some more pieces of equipment that everyone will see in my future posts and started to prepare for the creation of higher quality content.
But most important, I decided to make more unique and creative things.

5:30 - NEWSTAGE

My content setup and plans are on the next stage as of today and my creativity will be able to thrive on a new level.
Feel free to be tuned to see the things that will come soon.
More than gaming and more than everything that I have done before.

7:30 - BRIGHTFUTURE

With this new year I did not only find better ways to make gaming videos very unique, learned to edit my videos in a better way and added never before seen effects.
I also now have things to do that have probably never been seen before on the internet.

10:00 - FINGERSCROSSED

Aside of me ending this post by asking for support through likes and many comments I also ended my video with some outtakes and a little strange ending scene just for the viewer’s pleasure.
I wanted to thank the people who supported me, especially some very kind users of many of these amazing new platforms that I found.
Some gave me ideas, inspiration and help.
They gave me tips and explained me how things work there.
Thank you!
I am seriously happy for that.
I will try to give as much back as I can and if you see these lines dear reader than you are part of the elite group of people that I learned to call my “Viewers”.
“Thank You World, Thank You Viewers!”
I’ll be back soon, let the next stage of the project begin!
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH

X - About Section/ Personal Stuff

All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html

All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html

All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html

Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Keywords
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