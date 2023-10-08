Create New Account
Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed | THE REAL SOUND OF FREEDOM | Muckraker Report
The Missing Link
Published a day ago

Every month, thousands of foreign children are trafficked into the United States. They are drugged and smuggled across the US-Mexico border, detained by border patrol, held in top-secret compounds, and finally, escorted across the country. This report exposes the entire processing pipeline with irrefutable video evidence.

Through exclusive footage, whistleblower testimony, and other documentation, Muckraker has exposed how the United States federal government is facilitating the largest child trafficking ring in the world.

current eventspoliticsdhssex traffickingfederal child traffickingsouthwest keyborder

