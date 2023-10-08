Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed | THE REAL SOUND OF FREEDOM | Muckraker Report

https://rumble.com/v3mfhq7-federal-child-trafficking-pipeline-exposed-the-real-sound-of-freedom-muckra.html



Every month, thousands of foreign children are trafficked into the United States. They are drugged and smuggled across the US-Mexico border, detained by border patrol, held in top-secret compounds, and finally, escorted across the country. This report exposes the entire processing pipeline with irrefutable video evidence.

Through exclusive footage, whistleblower testimony, and other documentation, Muckraker has exposed how the United States federal government is facilitating the largest child trafficking ring in the world.

👉 Read the full Federal Child Trafficking Article https://www.muckraker.com/articles/federal-child-trafficking-pipeline-exposed/

👉 Support the Muckraker operation by making a one-time contribution https://www.muckraker.com/donate/

👉 Become a Muckraker Premium member https://www.muckraker.com/register/

👉 Follow Muckraker on Twitter https://twitter.com/realmuckraker

👉 Follow Muckraker on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/realmuckraker

👉 Follow Muckraker on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/realmuckraker/

👉 Follow Muckraker on Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realmuckraker

👉 Follow Muckraker on Truth https://truthsocial.com/@Realmuckraker

👉 Follow Muckraker on Gab https://gab.com/realmuckraker

👉 Follow Muckraker on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/realmuckraker/

https://www.muckraker.com/articles/federal-child-trafficking-pipeline-exposed/