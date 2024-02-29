'Very sad': Douglas Murray weighs in on Joe Biden's 'Late Night' appearance

Author Douglas Murray has described Joe Biden’s recent appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' as “very sad” with the President rambling and losing his train of thought. “Most of the media in America is Democrat, most of it is simply rooting for its guy," Mr Murray told Sky News host Rita Panahi. "Certainly most of these late-night talk show hosts, they’re just putting their own shoulder to the wheel and hoping that they can push Biden right into November and beyond. “As we saw there repeatedly there in that interview … he just sort of rambled, interrupted himself, lost his train of thought, and did that thing he does where he sort of forgets what he’s going to say and then he says ‘oh but anyway’. "It’s really not on, and … I regard this as being very sad.”
