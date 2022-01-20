© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AVIATION COMPANIES PUT ON NOTICE - IS YOUR PILOT SAFE TO FLY AFTER GETTING THE DEADLY DEATH SHOT
Follow
1
Share
Report
205 views • January 20, 2022
VAXXED PILOTS ARE DYING IN THE AIR!!!!
QUESTION EVERYTHING EVEN THIS VID DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH❓
NEGATIVE MEANS ATTACK REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH🐷🐸
QUESTION EVERYTHING EVEN THIS VID DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH❓
NEGATIVE MEANS ATTACK REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH🐷🐸
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.