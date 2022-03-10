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X22 Report A 03. 09. 22.
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160 views • March 10, 2022
Ep. 2721a - What Is The Fed?, What Does The Fed Control? Why Is This Relevant?
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The Biden administration, [CB] are now lost in their own narrative, they were forced to push the Green agenda and it was to soon and the people are calling them out on this. As it gets worse the people will demand real answers. Trump and the patriots are in the process of bringing down the [CB] system
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The Biden administration, [CB] are now lost in their own narrative, they were forced to push the Green agenda and it was to soon and the people are calling them out on this. As it gets worse the people will demand real answers. Trump and the patriots are in the process of bringing down the [CB] system
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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