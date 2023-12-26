A Russian Pair of Snipers - Operating near Line of Contact - Daily Destroys AFU on approach to Russian positions

Teamwork
A sniper pair of the reconnaissance battalion of the Yug Group of Forces, operating near the line of contact, daily destroys the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the approach to the Russian positions.
The sniper and spotter choose a convenient point and are ready to fire. After considering and comparing all the factors that affect the fire, the spotter issues a target designation and the sniper fires to kill.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.