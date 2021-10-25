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You can file petitions on behalf of others with Jesus' Permission
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20 views • October 25, 2021
In this video, we show you how you can file complaints on behalf of others, especially those who are getting their behinds kicked by the devil. We explain how this works and why this is more effective than just "praying for someone".
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https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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