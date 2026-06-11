ALEX JONES FULL SHOW - 6/10/26

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TRUMP RELAUNCHES IRAN WAR! America Rocked By The Revelation That Israel Is Taking Control Of The US Government! PLUS, The UK Has Now Gone Into A Full Uprising Against The UN-Sponsored Islamic Invasion After Attempted Beheading Video In Belfast, Ireland Goes Viral! Former J6 Political Prisoner & Founder Of The Oath Keepers- Stewart Rhodes- Joins Alex Jones To Break His Silence & Warn That President Trump Is Being Set Up By The Deep State! FINALLY, Alex Jones Announces That He Will Reveal The Origins Of The Q Operation- First Launched By The Trump Admin In Early 2017! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 6/10/26