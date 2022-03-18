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Dr. Group and Lisa Thomas, Chairwoman of the GHWC Discuss Returning to Optimal Health
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17 views • March 18, 2022
An informative and engaging discussion about Detoxification, Cleansing to Heal, Microbiome Health, Removing and Minimizing Toxins in the Body, and Much More!
To Speak with Dr. Group on Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/kIMVqvdkWeNjY2Ux
To Order Dr. Group's Cleanses and Organic Supplements, https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/c/3012576/971435/5534
To Speak with Dr. Group on Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/kIMVqvdkWeNjY2Ux
To Order Dr. Group's Cleanses and Organic Supplements, https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/c/3012576/971435/5534
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