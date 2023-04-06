Create New Account
Mudslide, Food Poisoned, Derailed Trains & Russian Predictions 04/06/2023
166 views
channel image
The Prophecy Club
Published 20 hours ago |

Today Pastor Stan brings a dream called “The Mudslide”, explaining the financial difficulty coming to our Nation. We also discuss the biggest layoffs yet in 2023, how our food products are being poisoned, how “new” chickens are grown in labs to feed us and how Russian President Dmitry Medvedev predicts what will happen in 2023 around the World.

00:00 - Mudslide

09:25 - Biggest Layoff in 2023

13:53 - Metal in Products Food Recalled

16:03 - Lab Grown Chicken

18:12 - Poisoning of Food Begins this Month

19:54 - 25 Cars of Train Derail

23:05 - Russian Predictions

29:13 - Get Prepared  


Keywords
prophecy clubstan johnsonjosephs kitchenmudslidefood poisonedderailed trainsrussian predictions

