Plasma play

Created a high voltage plasma toy from flyback transformer out of an old
monitor. We created a special oscillating driver circuit. I think this
one is running about 4000Hz. The biggest problem we had (besides getting
zapped) was the MOSFET overheating.
Anyway, this is what happens when a computer teacher gets bored. :D
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.