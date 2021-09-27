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Device To Remove Graphene Oxide From Blood - Bio Electrocoagulation And Neodymium Magnet Extraction
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213 views • September 27, 2021
Any and all content is 100% theoretical in nature. The author of this video is not a medical doctor. This is an Open Source World Community Project to advance medical research and possible treatment of poisoning. Futher research is pending.
Device To Remove Graphene Oxide From Blood - Bio Electrocoagulation and Neodymium Magnet Extraction
Insurance against poisoning by electro respondent material.
Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles
Theoretical Applications
Seems fitting G.O. used to extract G.O.
Definitely Subscribe
Tourmaline Spheres Magnetite Spheres
Electromagnetic Crystal Purification System
Device To Remove Graphene Oxide From Blood - Bio Electrocoagulation and Neodymium Magnet Extraction
Insurance against poisoning by electro respondent material.
Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles
Theoretical Applications
Seems fitting G.O. used to extract G.O.
Definitely Subscribe
Tourmaline Spheres Magnetite Spheres
Electromagnetic Crystal Purification System
Keywords
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