Grant Stinchfield tonight spreading the truth about Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC!

https://gettr.com/post/p2c3c5ld795
"I'm Told By Sources Close To Miles Guo That He Went To The FBI Years Ago To Expose The CCP's Plan To Release The #CCPVirus, And The FBI Did Nothing About It. That Plan, Apparently, Goes Straight To Xi Jinping, Which Is Why Miles Guo Is 'Enemy Number One' To The Chinese Communist Party."
Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) tonight spreading the truth about Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC!
#FreeMilesGuo #NFSC #MOS #DOJ #SEC #IRS #TakeDownTheCCP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.