Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grant Stinchfield tonight spreading the truth about Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC!
38 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2c3c5ld795

"I'm Told By Sources Close To Miles Guo That He Went To The FBI Years Ago To Expose The CCP's Plan To Release The #CCPVirus, And The FBI Did Nothing About It. That Plan, Apparently, Goes Straight To Xi Jinping, Which Is Why Miles Guo Is 'Enemy Number One' To The Chinese Communist Party."


Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) tonight spreading the truth about Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC!


#FreeMilesGuo #NFSC #MOS #DOJ #SEC #IRS #TakeDownTheCCP


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket