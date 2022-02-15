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BASES2017 At the Black Swan Vanessa Bates - Murder of Max Spiers (Her Son)
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82 views • February 15, 2022
A year after the killing of her son Max Spiers, by extreme aforethought, Vanessa gives her public statement, at this Bases at The Black Swan, and answers some questions from the small audience, in this anniversary of her son's killing in Poland the year before.
A Tragic event, showing that the involvement of so many agencies, including the BBC, indicates, how serious this murder was...
Reloaded in 2022, as YouTube deleted all of this in malicious manner in July 2021.
A Tragic event, showing that the involvement of so many agencies, including the BBC, indicates, how serious this murder was...
Reloaded in 2022, as YouTube deleted all of this in malicious manner in July 2021.
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