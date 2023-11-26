G.F. Handel - "Israel in Egypt" (Warsaw Philharmonic Ensembles, Jan Willem de Vriend, soloists)

Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall 5.11.2022
Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir
Jan Willem de Vriend – conductor
Ingrida Gápová – soprano
Aneta Kapla-Marszałek – soprano
Rafał Tomkiewicz – countertenor
Michał Prószyński – tenor
Maciej Falkiewicz – baritone
Łukasz Kocur – bass
Bartosz Michałowski – choir director
George Frideric Handel - "Israel in Egypt", HWV 54
(two-part version)
00:00 Intro
00:42 Ouverture
02:31 Now there arose a new King
02:57 And the children of Israel sighed
06:27 Then sent he Moses
06:58 They loathed to drink
08:59 Their land brought forth frogs
11:16 He spake the word
13:11 He gave them hailstones
15:21 He sent a thick darkness
18:48 He smote all the first-born of Egypt
21:18 But as for His people
25:47 He rebuked the Red Sea
28:53 And Israel saw
32:51 Moses and the children of Israel
36:34 The Lord is my strength
40:36 He is my God
43:59 The Lord is a man of war
49:56 The depths have covered them
52:08 Thy right hand
54:25 The enemy said
56:55 Thou didst blow
58:56 Who is like unto Thee
01:00:44 Thou in Thy mercy
01:04:58 The people shall hear
01:12:00 Thou shalt bring them in
01:15:24 The Lord shall reign
01:16:07 For the horse of Pharaoh
01:16:33 The Lord shall reign
01:17:15 And Miriam, the prophetess
01:17:38 Sing ye to the Lord
