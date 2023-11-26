Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
G.F. Handel - "Israel in Egypt" (Warsaw Philharmonic Ensembles, Jan Willem de Vriend, soloists)
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
195 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall 5.11.2022


Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir

Jan Willem de Vriend – conductor

Ingrida Gápová – soprano

Aneta Kapla-Marszałek – soprano

Rafał Tomkiewicz – countertenor

Michał Prószyński – tenor

Maciej Falkiewicz – baritone

Łukasz Kocur – bass

Bartosz Michałowski – choir director


George Frideric Handel - "Israel in Egypt", HWV 54

(two-part version)


00:00 Intro

00:42 Ouverture

02:31 Now there arose a new King

02:57 And the children of Israel sighed

06:27 Then sent he Moses

06:58 They loathed to drink

08:59 Their land brought forth frogs

11:16 He spake the word

13:11 He gave them hailstones

15:21 He sent a thick darkness

18:48 He smote all the first-born of Egypt

21:18 But as for His people

25:47 He rebuked the Red Sea

28:53 And Israel saw

32:51 Moses and the children of Israel

36:34 The Lord is my strength

40:36 He is my God

43:59 The Lord is a man of war

49:56 The depths have covered them

52:08 Thy right hand

54:25 The enemy said

56:55 Thou didst blow

58:56 Who is like unto Thee

01:00:44 Thou in Thy mercy

01:04:58 The people shall hear

01:12:00 Thou shalt bring them in

01:15:24 The Lord shall reign

01:16:07 For the horse of Pharaoh

01:16:33 The Lord shall reign

01:17:15 And Miriam, the prophetess

01:17:38 Sing ye to the Lord

🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Handel Celebration Concert | The English Concert, Händelfestspielorchester Halle, Howard Arman
https://rumble.com/v3u2ubd-handel-celebration-concert-the-english-concert-hndelfestspielorchester-hall.html 
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Choir of the Sretensky Monastery - Cherubic Hymn
https://rumble.com/v3qztz1-choir-of-the-sretensky-monastery-cherubic-hymn.html 
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Our Father - Russian Chamber Choir (Octavist, M. Zlatopolsky)
https://rumble.com/v2egtcw-our-father-russian-chamber-choir-octavist-m.-zlatopolsky.html 
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Praise the Lord O My Soul
https://rumble.com/v2eqqe2-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-praise-the-lord-o-my-soul.html 
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Lord Have Mercy - Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31; Fervent Supplication - Sergei Rachmaninov
https://rumble.com/v2zg9we-lord-have-mercy-liturgy-of-st.-john-chrysostom-op.-31-fervent-supplication-.html 
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Rachmaninov - “Bogoroditse Devo” All-Night Vigil (Oktavist, Yuri Vishnyakov)
https://rumble.com/v3fzy16-rachmaninov-bogoroditse-devo-all-night-vigil-oktavist-yuri-vishnyakov.html 
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 HYMN OF THE CHERUBIM ~ USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Composer Piotr Illitch Tchaikovsky (1840 - 1893)
https://rumble.com/v2ea3ry-hymn-of-the-cherubim-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-composer-piotr-.html 

Keywords
classical musicisrael in egyptgf handelwarsaw philharmonic ensemblesjan willem de vriend

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket