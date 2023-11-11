BATTLE FOR HUMANITY ...

There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big
Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the
coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This
will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism:
HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into
our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence.
Everybody who has been jabbed has a MAC address injected into their
bodies, it`s also in the swabs used to test for `covid`, in other words,
they`ve been branded. This will enable corrupt governments and tech
giants to control us, without us being aware of it.
