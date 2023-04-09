https://gettr.com/post/p2dxyc6b108

4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】Fellow fighter Evelyn: I am very moved by the stories of and comments left by the fellow fighters who made donations to the ROLF and ROLS. Recently, a large number of fellow fighters have donated to the ROLF and ROLS. Many of these donations were made by those fellow fighters in Communist China. Their donations are equal to their votes cast in support of the New Federal State of China.

#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC





4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】佳佳战友：战友们捐法治基金和法治社会的留言和背后的故事让我特别感动；近期有大量战友为法治基金和法治社会捐款，有很多都是墙内战友捐的，这意味着是他们对新中国联邦的一份投票和一份支持！

#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦





