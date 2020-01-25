The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 2) The Corruption of the Sacrificial & Dietary Laws

The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 2)

This is a deeper continuation of investigation into the biblical narratives regarding the corrupted context written in the Bible about animal sacrificing and the eating of animal flesh. We will be precepting other extra biblical text that mirror the same scriptures written in the canon approved bible. Proving that the Most High never truly decreed or allowed the sacrifice nor the eating of animals.



We will exam the traditional Dietary law of Leviticus 11 and review its hidden but original spiritual significance and true intent.



We prove that all blood sacrifices were in fact corruptly inserted into the Bible's text by the Ancient Scribes and furthered through time by the Pagan Institutions who have stolen, plagerized, and edited the true Hebrew (Langauge) and Israelite (Culture / Diet / Customs) of the one true Creator.



Please take notes.

Please after reviewing this information.

DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.



This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.

Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



Special thanks to brother Inyarachaa for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary



ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!



PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!