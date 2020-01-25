© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 2) The Corruption of the Sacrificial & Dietary Laws
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • January 25, 2020
The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 2)
This is a deeper continuation of investigation into the biblical narratives regarding the corrupted context written in the Bible about animal sacrificing and the eating of animal flesh. We will be precepting other extra biblical text that mirror the same scriptures written in the canon approved bible. Proving that the Most High never truly decreed or allowed the sacrifice nor the eating of animals.
We will exam the traditional Dietary law of Leviticus 11 and review its hidden but original spiritual significance and true intent.
We prove that all blood sacrifices were in fact corruptly inserted into the Bible's text by the Ancient Scribes and furthered through time by the Pagan Institutions who have stolen, plagerized, and edited the true Hebrew (Langauge) and Israelite (Culture / Diet / Customs) of the one true Creator.
Please take notes.
Please after reviewing this information.
DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.
This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.
Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator
Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter
Special thanks to brother Inyarachaa for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary
ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!
PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!
This is a deeper continuation of investigation into the biblical narratives regarding the corrupted context written in the Bible about animal sacrificing and the eating of animal flesh. We will be precepting other extra biblical text that mirror the same scriptures written in the canon approved bible. Proving that the Most High never truly decreed or allowed the sacrifice nor the eating of animals.
We will exam the traditional Dietary law of Leviticus 11 and review its hidden but original spiritual significance and true intent.
We prove that all blood sacrifices were in fact corruptly inserted into the Bible's text by the Ancient Scribes and furthered through time by the Pagan Institutions who have stolen, plagerized, and edited the true Hebrew (Langauge) and Israelite (Culture / Diet / Customs) of the one true Creator.
Please take notes.
Please after reviewing this information.
DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.
This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.
Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator
Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter
Special thanks to brother Inyarachaa for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary
ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!
PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.