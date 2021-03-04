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Phil Schneider - DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES - Evidence 11 of 12
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1163 views • March 04, 2021
BEHIND THE HUMAN ELEMENT: THE HEAD OF THE OCTOPUS
Shortly before his murder, Phil Schneider presented physical evidence for the real-life inspiration for the Marvel Comics Hydra organization. Thomas Edwin Castello held top-secret clearance and worked inside a deep underground military base during the alleged time Philip Schneider tunneled into it from above, and a shootout between factions ensued. Pat Price worked as a top-secret United States Controlled Remote Viewing (CRV) team member (later declassified by the CIA in 1995). Pat was murdered after providing sketches and information regarding the deep underground military bases and high-speed tunnel systems. Further investigations have left a trail of dead researchers.
Official creator of the pro-freedom anti-censorship ARCANA-X FREEDOM BOX and we created a website with CHANNELS to alternative streaming news and films, alternative unrestricted search engines, anonymous web browsers, encrypted file sharing and storage, alternative social media, free phone & messaging services (paid by ads), cryptocurrency services, web-based games, suppressed history, and much more… WHERE ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE! See the website for details, Arcana-X.com.
Shortly before his murder, Phil Schneider presented physical evidence for the real-life inspiration for the Marvel Comics Hydra organization. Thomas Edwin Castello held top-secret clearance and worked inside a deep underground military base during the alleged time Philip Schneider tunneled into it from above, and a shootout between factions ensued. Pat Price worked as a top-secret United States Controlled Remote Viewing (CRV) team member (later declassified by the CIA in 1995). Pat was murdered after providing sketches and information regarding the deep underground military bases and high-speed tunnel systems. Further investigations have left a trail of dead researchers.
Official creator of the pro-freedom anti-censorship ARCANA-X FREEDOM BOX and we created a website with CHANNELS to alternative streaming news and films, alternative unrestricted search engines, anonymous web browsers, encrypted file sharing and storage, alternative social media, free phone & messaging services (paid by ads), cryptocurrency services, web-based games, suppressed history, and much more… WHERE ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE! See the website for details, Arcana-X.com.
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