Leaked video shows Navy fighter jet crashing on carrier USS Carl Vinson

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Leaked video captured the harrowing moment a fighter jet crashed onto the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson before plunging into the South China Sea last month.
The pilot was recovered after ejecting from the F-35C Lightning II, which was seen bobbing in the water without its canopy. Seven sailors were wounded in the Jan. 24 incident.
#USSCarlVinson #Navy #LeakedVideo