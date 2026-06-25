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💥 Su-34 crews level enemy military facilities to ground
▫️In the area of Mayaki, a strike with a FAB-1500 was carried out at a river crossing over the Severskiy Donetsk River;
▫️in the interests of the Zapad Group of Forces, six air bombs were dropped on the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade units of the AFU retreating from Krasny Liman and hiding near Shchurovo;
▫️ in the western part of Krasny Liman, four FAB-500 aerial bombs hit militants of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the AFU attempting to hide in a building of a non-functional recreation centre.
As a result of the air strikes, the targets were neutralised, as confirmed by objective control means.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry