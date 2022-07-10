Miles Guo: It is the custom of retired politicians in Japan not to bother their people, while in Communist China, a retired CCP manager would enjoy far better privileges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/8/2022 Miles Guo: It is the custom of retired politicians in Japan not to bother their people, while in Communist China, a retired CCP manager would enjoy privileges far better than that of former Japanese prime ministers. This is the contrast between a totalitarian regime vs a democratic country