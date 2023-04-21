FDA Corruption | Kim Witczak (TPC #1,193)

Her twitter: https://twitter.com/woodymatters?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Her website: https://www.kimwitczak.com
Bio: On August 6th, 2003, my world came crashing down on me. I was out of town on business when I got a call from my dad telling me Woody, my husband of almost 10 years was found hanging from the rafters of our garage — dead at the age of 37. My drug safety/FDA reform advocacy was born out of nothing but a deep knowing that something didn’t make sense about Woody’s death. So I started to dig into the one and only thing that changed in my husband’s life — being prescribed Zoloft. This journey for the truth took me to the FDA, HHS, Congress, the courts, and the media. What I learned shocked me. Someone had to do something, so, why not me? If I could spare just one family the pain I went through — by simply providing them basic information — then I believed Woody’s life and death could make a difference. That was almost 18 years ago, and despite some successes, there’s still so much left to do.
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Gaming PC GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/esr7g-gaming-computer?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8
CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast
My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast
Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast
Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast
Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/
Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.