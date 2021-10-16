Antique World Architecture (1885-1900)

According to Official history, most of the buildings shown in this video were built between 1885 and 1900.

Not only would they all take more than a couple of years to construct, even in present day, they were also rarely photographed while being constructed, and no blue prints are available. Therefore they are probably much older than we are being told, and the same type of architecture is found all over the World, as you will see in this video.

That's why some researchers point to an antique world empire, perhaps of Tartarian origin.

A big puzzle is why the majority of these magnificent buildings have been destroyed just a few decades after they were completed. Was it an effort to hide a previously advanced civilization?



Edited by Drumstick

Video software: Shotcut

Music:

Kevin MacLeod - Impact Moderato

Kevin MacLeod - Impact Andante

Abe Duque & Richard Dorfmeister - Stiff Jazz



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Thanks for watching!



(Original upload date: Oct 2019)