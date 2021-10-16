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Antique World Architecture (1885-1900)
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393 views • October 16, 2021
According to Official history, most of the buildings shown in this video were built between 1885 and 1900.
Not only would they all take more than a couple of years to construct, even in present day, they were also rarely photographed while being constructed, and no blue prints are available. Therefore they are probably much older than we are being told, and the same type of architecture is found all over the World, as you will see in this video.
That's why some researchers point to an antique world empire, perhaps of Tartarian origin.
A big puzzle is why the majority of these magnificent buildings have been destroyed just a few decades after they were completed. Was it an effort to hide a previously advanced civilization?
Edited by Drumstick
Video software: Shotcut
Music:
Kevin MacLeod - Impact Moderato
Kevin MacLeod - Impact Andante
Abe Duque & Richard Dorfmeister - Stiff Jazz
Please leave your thoughts in a comment.
Thanks for watching!
(Original upload date: Oct 2019)
Not only would they all take more than a couple of years to construct, even in present day, they were also rarely photographed while being constructed, and no blue prints are available. Therefore they are probably much older than we are being told, and the same type of architecture is found all over the World, as you will see in this video.
That's why some researchers point to an antique world empire, perhaps of Tartarian origin.
A big puzzle is why the majority of these magnificent buildings have been destroyed just a few decades after they were completed. Was it an effort to hide a previously advanced civilization?
Edited by Drumstick
Video software: Shotcut
Music:
Kevin MacLeod - Impact Moderato
Kevin MacLeod - Impact Andante
Abe Duque & Richard Dorfmeister - Stiff Jazz
Please leave your thoughts in a comment.
Thanks for watching!
(Original upload date: Oct 2019)
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