© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Wakefield warns : ”This is not a Vax, it is irreversible genetic modification” MIRROR
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
429 views • December 31, 2020
Dr. Wakefield warns : ”This is not a Vax, it is irreversible genetic modification” MIRROR, from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3vk12aPkNeRd/ posted there Dec 27, 2020, 08:50 UTC. (There wasn't any text in their description.)
Dr. Wakefield has in the past been vilified by the scientific journals but proven right through other's court cases, though it was then too late for him to get justice in the legal system due to him previously having to fold due to lack of legal funds.
Dr. Wakefield has in the past been vilified by the scientific journals but proven right through other's court cases, though it was then too late for him to get justice in the legal system due to him previously having to fold due to lack of legal funds.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.