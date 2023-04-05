Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Trump Faces 34 Felonies; Loopholes Already Shown in NYC Case
124 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Trump Faces 34 Felonies; Loopholes Already Shown in NYC Case

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/TrumpsTrialCR_YT

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. All of these were related to his alleged payments of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. This took place right as Daniels was ordered in a separate case to pay even more of Trump’s legal fees.

Meanwhile, loopholes are already being found in the charges brought against Trump by Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The case itself could face significant challenges before Trump’s next court date in December.

Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket