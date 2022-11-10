Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
700 wives, 300 Concubines. WHY?
35 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 19 days ago |

700 wives not 600.

1 Kings 11:3

“And he had seven hundred wives, princesses, and three hundred concubines: and his wives turned away his heart.”


2 Samuel 5:13 KJV

“And David took him more concubines and wives out of Jerusalem, after he was come from Hebron: and there were yet sons and daughters born to David.”


Handmaids made into concubines; I think both were used the same most of the time.


Judges 16:30 KJV

“And Samson said, Let me die with the Philistines. And he bowed himself with all his might; and the house fell upon the lords, and upon all the people that were therein. So the dead which he slew at his death were more than they which he slew in his life.”


my email contact is [email protected]

Keywords
divorcemarriageendtimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket