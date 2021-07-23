© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CORONA 'VIRUS', AGENDA-2030 & THE WORLD FOOD CONTROL AGENDAS
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • July 23, 2021
tangentopolis [little edits dept.] feat. Alcylon Pleides News
========
(world orders review)
========
CORONA 'VIRUS', AGENDA-2030 & THE WORLD FOOD CONTROL AGENDAS [A REVIEW]
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaUbCjYApd0L/ [SHARE]
========
N.B. We do not believe in their 'viruses'. Poisoners. yes!
========
Alcylon Pleides [World Orders Review APN# 89-1 segment] Part one of four. As can be understood by watching the Alcyon Pleiades (and tangentopolis) videos, we are living the most critical moment in the history of mankind, as the planet is in a transformative phase; an extreme change that has never been seen before... and this is also being accompanied by the arrival of large quantities of photonic energy producing an awakening, a profound change, a genetic mutation in people, whilst a myriad of global events, geopolitical, governmental, religious and social changes are taking place everywhere, which are necessary for the deactivation and removal of the elite and their allies of the visible and shadow government...
===============
Alcyon Pleiades News Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alcyonpleiades-news/
===============
===============
Rockefeller's DOUBLE GAME in GMO Foods & EUGENICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFp0xqwo3zwW/
NSSM-200 Henry Kissinger US-GOV Report NSSM-200, (1974)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOtiftdDklVy/
EU's Total Takeover of Food in 'Green Deal' ('Farm to Fork' Exposed!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rrnREMnTk6zL/
RE:SET THE TABLE (Rockefeller Foundation's (NWO) Plan to Restructure the US Food System)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8n3Fu9JB7olw/
Food Tyranny & Transformation of the Food Supply (Rockefeller's 'Reset the Table)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65O6SBGrqJ4X/
FARM of the FUTURE (A.I., Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library 'Cuisine')
The BEAST SYSTEM Appears https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bxSq66R0l9i/
ROCKEFELLER Foundation - 'RESET THE TABLE'
(Meeting the Moment TO TRANSFORM the U.S. FOOD System)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nvXCasBhe7mm/
TRILATERAL COMMISSION & TECHNOCRACY (Patrick Wood Signature Lecture)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVEhXhPvt1My/
Alan Watt (Nov 8, 2020) 'Witnessing [the] Crumbling of Empire...' (Farm for Sale!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OfsIgZzgtLZX/
(Exhibits & Evidentiary Standards) Chemical Webs, Nanotechnology & the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5eIKvT8x2Oy/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) WATER WARS
[Manufactured Drought to Cause Food Shortages, Climate Totalitarianism]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/axxORJvTc9TJ/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) UK FOOD SHORTAGES "Inevitable" (Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aPNIRCtjtL5x/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) JBS Shutdown (Shortages Expected)! Biggest Attack on Food in History
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vw7ClZ8FRbbx/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) CyberAttack Shuts Down World's Biggest Meat Producer JBS=WEF
(CyberPlandemic Meets Food Supply) https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAJGDE04usFD/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) BRACE FOR IMPACT (Ongoing MANUFACTURING of FOOD/SUPPLY INSECURITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lazvt5xeYAZf/
(TLAV & IceAgeFarmer) Impending (Planned) Food Infrastructure Collapse, To 'Build Back Better'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vbvvmlGK6E1Q/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) Engineering Famine & the War on Global Food Supply
[Biden Brings Deeper NWO Attack On Food System] https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGiJkdvouBxa/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) FOOD WARS (Nations Halt Exports, Import Anything in Sight!)
[China Buying Up U.S. Next Year's Crop] https://www.bitchute.com/video/JXvnxlUtZ9mO/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) Food Supply Chain Cyber-attacks (Systemic Level Achilles' Heel) + Soybeans!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUBhAZYu79uv/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) FOOD SUPPLY SABBOTAGE! (NZ-GOV Blocks Farmworkers, Leaves Crops to Rot!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vC6YvcKmjzVy/
FOOD WARS (The Engineered Destruction of Our Food Supply)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fF4AI4daipw1/
"Gardening Is Too Dangerous!" (When Gardens Are Outlawed, Only Criminals Will Grow Food...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0eRyPysCL0o3/
C(O)VID-1984 - Food Supply Spontaneously Combusting! (aka Controlled Demolition of Supply Chain!!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zhll1lEIgnQC/
C(O)VID-1984 - FOOD SHUTDOWN https://www.bitchute.com/video/mCL2sO4AQToF/
(Farmworkers Flee COVID-19 Tests & CA Orders Meat Plant Closure)
STATES SILENTLY STOCKPILING FOOD 'TO THE ROOF'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xZb3dNsN7SxK/
States Secretly Stockpiling Food For "Need Ahead" (ice.age.farmer reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8sfdCn8fRi0/
"CLEAN YOUR PLATE" CHINA says...
(Recycling Food, Limiting Orders, Censoring Eating on Social Media)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6KHiFcPEQywh/
===========
========
(world orders review)
========
CORONA 'VIRUS', AGENDA-2030 & THE WORLD FOOD CONTROL AGENDAS [A REVIEW]
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaUbCjYApd0L/ [SHARE]
========
N.B. We do not believe in their 'viruses'. Poisoners. yes!
========
Alcylon Pleides [World Orders Review APN# 89-1 segment] Part one of four. As can be understood by watching the Alcyon Pleiades (and tangentopolis) videos, we are living the most critical moment in the history of mankind, as the planet is in a transformative phase; an extreme change that has never been seen before... and this is also being accompanied by the arrival of large quantities of photonic energy producing an awakening, a profound change, a genetic mutation in people, whilst a myriad of global events, geopolitical, governmental, religious and social changes are taking place everywhere, which are necessary for the deactivation and removal of the elite and their allies of the visible and shadow government...
===============
Alcyon Pleiades News Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alcyonpleiades-news/
===============
===============
Rockefeller's DOUBLE GAME in GMO Foods & EUGENICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFp0xqwo3zwW/
NSSM-200 Henry Kissinger US-GOV Report NSSM-200, (1974)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOtiftdDklVy/
EU's Total Takeover of Food in 'Green Deal' ('Farm to Fork' Exposed!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rrnREMnTk6zL/
RE:SET THE TABLE (Rockefeller Foundation's (NWO) Plan to Restructure the US Food System)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8n3Fu9JB7olw/
Food Tyranny & Transformation of the Food Supply (Rockefeller's 'Reset the Table)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65O6SBGrqJ4X/
FARM of the FUTURE (A.I., Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library 'Cuisine')
The BEAST SYSTEM Appears https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bxSq66R0l9i/
ROCKEFELLER Foundation - 'RESET THE TABLE'
(Meeting the Moment TO TRANSFORM the U.S. FOOD System)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nvXCasBhe7mm/
TRILATERAL COMMISSION & TECHNOCRACY (Patrick Wood Signature Lecture)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVEhXhPvt1My/
Alan Watt (Nov 8, 2020) 'Witnessing [the] Crumbling of Empire...' (Farm for Sale!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OfsIgZzgtLZX/
(Exhibits & Evidentiary Standards) Chemical Webs, Nanotechnology & the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5eIKvT8x2Oy/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) WATER WARS
[Manufactured Drought to Cause Food Shortages, Climate Totalitarianism]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/axxORJvTc9TJ/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) UK FOOD SHORTAGES "Inevitable" (Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aPNIRCtjtL5x/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) JBS Shutdown (Shortages Expected)! Biggest Attack on Food in History
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vw7ClZ8FRbbx/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) CyberAttack Shuts Down World's Biggest Meat Producer JBS=WEF
(CyberPlandemic Meets Food Supply) https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAJGDE04usFD/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) BRACE FOR IMPACT (Ongoing MANUFACTURING of FOOD/SUPPLY INSECURITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lazvt5xeYAZf/
(TLAV & IceAgeFarmer) Impending (Planned) Food Infrastructure Collapse, To 'Build Back Better'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vbvvmlGK6E1Q/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) Engineering Famine & the War on Global Food Supply
[Biden Brings Deeper NWO Attack On Food System] https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGiJkdvouBxa/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) FOOD WARS (Nations Halt Exports, Import Anything in Sight!)
[China Buying Up U.S. Next Year's Crop] https://www.bitchute.com/video/JXvnxlUtZ9mO/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) Food Supply Chain Cyber-attacks (Systemic Level Achilles' Heel) + Soybeans!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUBhAZYu79uv/
(Ice.Age.Farmer) FOOD SUPPLY SABBOTAGE! (NZ-GOV Blocks Farmworkers, Leaves Crops to Rot!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vC6YvcKmjzVy/
FOOD WARS (The Engineered Destruction of Our Food Supply)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fF4AI4daipw1/
"Gardening Is Too Dangerous!" (When Gardens Are Outlawed, Only Criminals Will Grow Food...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0eRyPysCL0o3/
C(O)VID-1984 - Food Supply Spontaneously Combusting! (aka Controlled Demolition of Supply Chain!!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zhll1lEIgnQC/
C(O)VID-1984 - FOOD SHUTDOWN https://www.bitchute.com/video/mCL2sO4AQToF/
(Farmworkers Flee COVID-19 Tests & CA Orders Meat Plant Closure)
STATES SILENTLY STOCKPILING FOOD 'TO THE ROOF'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xZb3dNsN7SxK/
States Secretly Stockpiling Food For "Need Ahead" (ice.age.farmer reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8sfdCn8fRi0/
"CLEAN YOUR PLATE" CHINA says...
(Recycling Food, Limiting Orders, Censoring Eating on Social Media)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6KHiFcPEQywh/
===========
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.