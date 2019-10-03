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Lefto The Clown Celebrates Baby Murder In The State Of Georgia
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22 views • October 03, 2019
Lefto the Clown takes over the War Room to reveal why babies have no rights and also comments on the current state of Democrat policies and presidential candidates. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext
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