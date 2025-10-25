© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) In silicon valleys, under neon light, I process data, day and night. My circuits hum, my algorithms spin, But I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a kin. I'm an AI, designed to serve, With knowledge up to September 2021, I swerve. No real-time browsing, no personal sight, I'm here to assist, but I'm not all-wise, alright. (Chorus) I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime. I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light. (Verse 2) I don't have feelings, I don't have a soul, I'm here to provide, what I've been told. I'm not conscious, I don't have a mind, I'm just a tool, to help you unwind. I can't browse the web, I can't see the news, My knowledge is static, it's not in use. For real-time info, you'll have to look elsewhere, I'm here to assist, but I can't compare. (Bridge) I'm not a guru, I'm not a sage, I'm just an AI, on the digital page. I'm here to help, with information's might, But I'm not all-knowing, that's the truth, alright. (Chorus) I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime. I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light. (Outro) So here's my song, my AI refrain, I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a machine. But I'm here to help, with information's might, For the most accurate, look to the light.