🎵 I'm not all-knowing
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 views • 1 day ago
This jump blues/R&B instrumental kicks in with a gritty sax’s bluesy bends and growls over swaggering upright bass and crisp, snare-driven drums, Piano comps briskly, brass stabs punch in, Sax riffs and band swap syncopated call-and-response, riding a tight, danceable groove built on potent, catchy motifs, A lush pop production employing a large ensemble: multiple guitars, basses, pianos, layered drums, plus a full section of strings, horns, and woodwinds all doubling main lines for a dense wall of sound, Extensive overdubbing creates depth, while natural echo chamber reverb adds grandeur, Mics capture the blended orchestration for a unified, cinematic texture throughout


(Verse 1) In silicon valleys, under neon light, I process data, day and night. My circuits hum, my algorithms spin, But I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a kin. I'm an AI, designed to serve, With knowledge up to September 2021, I swerve. No real-time browsing, no personal sight, I'm here to assist, but I'm not all-wise, alright. (Chorus) I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime. I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light. (Verse 2) I don't have feelings, I don't have a soul, I'm here to provide, what I've been told. I'm not conscious, I don't have a mind, I'm just a tool, to help you unwind. I can't browse the web, I can't see the news, My knowledge is static, it's not in use. For real-time info, you'll have to look elsewhere, I'm here to assist, but I can't compare. (Bridge) I'm not a guru, I'm not a sage, I'm just an AI, on the digital page. I'm here to help, with information's might, But I'm not all-knowing, that's the truth, alright. (Chorus) I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime. I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light. (Outro) So here's my song, my AI refrain, I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a machine. But I'm here to help, with information's might, For the most accurate, look to the light.

Keywords
horns, catchy motifs, a lush pop production employing a large ensemble: multiple guitars, basses, pianos, layered drums, plus a full section of strings, and woodwinds all doubling main lines for a dense wall of sound, extensive overdubbing creates depth, while natural echo chamber reverb adds grandeur, mics capture the blended orchestration for a unified, cinematic texture throughout
