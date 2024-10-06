BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Turmeric Powder Uncovered Health Benefits, Nutritional Value, and Quick Recipes
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
6 months ago

1. Turmeric Golden Milk

Ingredients:

1 cup almond milk (or any milk of choice)

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger powder

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

~Watch full video for full instructions~


2. Turmeric-Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:
2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, sweet potatoes, zucchini, etc.)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
~Watch full video for full instructions~

3. Turmeric Detox Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional)~Watch full video for full instructions~



Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
