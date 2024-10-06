Turmeric Powder Uncovered Health Benefits, Nutritional Value, and Quick Recipes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. Turmeric Golden Milk
Ingredients:
1 cup almond milk (or any milk of choice)
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ginger powder
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional)
~Watch full video for full instructions~
2. Turmeric-Roasted Vegetables