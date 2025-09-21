NUMN Edition - #19 Happy White Pilled New Year!

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Damar Hamlin’s collapse; cause unknown, OK?

Power your Porsche with cow farts!

Aussie jab programme takes it on the Chin.

Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Magic Johnson, Usain Bolt: all white supremacists.

In between, other topics arise as spontaneously as unexpected collapses of young, fit sportsmen.









Unknowns featured this week: Keel, Stella, Jackye and Justin.





News Item Links:

⁠Not the Clot Shot Plot⁠;

⁠The Methane Mean Machine⁠;

⁠Karma-Uppance for Child Jabber⁠;

⁠Exercise your White Supremacy!⁠









