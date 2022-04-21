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#180 Today's Boondoggle- Talking Faith and Foxholes with Veterans Advocate Randy Stevenson
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In this episode Bill talks with Army Veteran, advocate, and man of faith, Randy Stevenson.
We talk about Randy's tough upbringing after the Hough Riot's in Cleveland Ohio, his call to serve our country as a way out of the hood, the journey along the way that no matter how far he pulled away God was always there to walk alongside him.
We also talk about the many life lessons the Army taught him, his desire to continue to serve the Veterans community today whether as a VSO or as a college veterans advocate, we also talk about his TedTalk on Identity and seperating the things we do from who we are, meeting his wife in Italy during active duty and why they decided to move back there today, overcoming our trauma and physical issues, breaking the cycle of addiction, and Jesus Christ's role in our life today, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We talk about Randy's tough upbringing after the Hough Riot's in Cleveland Ohio, his call to serve our country as a way out of the hood, the journey along the way that no matter how far he pulled away God was always there to walk alongside him.
We also talk about the many life lessons the Army taught him, his desire to continue to serve the Veterans community today whether as a VSO or as a college veterans advocate, we also talk about his TedTalk on Identity and seperating the things we do from who we are, meeting his wife in Italy during active duty and why they decided to move back there today, overcoming our trauma and physical issues, breaking the cycle of addiction, and Jesus Christ's role in our life today, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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