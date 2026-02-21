Down Load (1990, PC-Engine)

Down Load (a.k.a. Download) is a horizontally scrolling shooter developed by Alfasystem and published by NEC Avenue. It was only released in Japan.

Late in the 21st century, powerful mega-corporations built gigantic computer systems which were able to create entire virtual worlds, where humans sought refuge from the grim reality and the certainty of death. But crime flourishes in the cyber world as well; a unit of special agents called "cyber divers" was created in order to fight criminal organizations. Syd, the game's protagonist, is one of such cyber divers. His colleague Ohala was once trapped in the cyber world and never returned. And now, another friend of his, Deva, tells him that she has been arrested while trying to investigate Ohala's disappearing. It's time for Syd to ride his flying bike and get to the bottom of the business -



Down Load is a side-scrolling shooter. Before each mission, you select one of the two available main weapons: vulcan cannon (spreading fire, up to five directions if powered-up), and laser beam (powerful, focused fire; beams are added with power-ups), and one out of three available secondary weapons, which include homing missiles, a bomb-like gadget, and a shield - all with limited ammunition/energy.

You have health bar, but only one life. If you die, you can continue, but you have to play the current stage from the beginning. There are power-ups to regain health, restock your secondary weapon or increase the power of your main weapon.

