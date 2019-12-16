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Chris Wallace Trash Talks Trump at News Museum Because FOX is History
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5 views • December 16, 2019
Chris Wallace, FOX News, preached to a choir of his establishment journalists about Trump attacking free press. His virtue-signaling is fooling no one about the lies of the checkmark-press & their applauding of the censorship of the truly free press & the people’s free speech on the internet.
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