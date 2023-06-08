Vertical Farming: Flooding Drains Or Deep Water Culture

🌊💧 Eddy Badrina, the CEO of Eden Green Technology and co-founder of BuzzShift Explains Why we didn't try flooding drains or deep water culture?
Well, here's the thing: we found something even more efficient! she explains. 🤔✨
You see, when it comes to flooding or deep water systems, gravity becomes a challenge. Deep water simply won't flow sideways. 🚫⬅️
But here's the good news! Our solution takes advantage of this knowledge. We've discovered a more effective approach. 💡💪
Deep waters tend to harbor more bacteria due to stagnant conditions. 🦠 However, there's another issue. The nutrient mix remains uneaten due to the weight of the nutrients and water. 🍃🔍
So, unfortunately, deep water systems come with a higher risk of bacteria and pathogens. 🚫🦠 For the sake of food safety, we believe there are better alternatives. 🌱🌿
In conclusion, we've chosen a different path, one that ensures optimal efficiency and minimizes health risks. Stay tuned for more updates and click the link https://bit.ly/42uDKSd to listen the full Episode! 🌟🌍🌿
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.