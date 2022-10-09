China’s Censors Removed Zhihu Posts About Changes in the Online Car Hailing Industry

https://gnews.org/post/p1u1mac89
10/07/2022 China’s censors removed posts about changes in the online car hailing industry. The post clearly stated three main issues in China’s online car hailing drivers in the past two years: higher education, more bosses who failed to invest and more women. China’s sensors quickly deleted this post
