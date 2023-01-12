Create New Account
Lara Logan | The blatant vulnerabilities of the FDIC and your bank balance.
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Dr. Kirk Elliott Interview 1/11/23Lara Logan speaks with Dr Kirk Elliott about the FDIC, fed reserve, banking institutions and your money and the fact that it is not protected in your bank account.  In the event of a bank run, you will only have about 1% of your funds protected.

  • Dr Elliott:  Website  https://kirkelliottphd.com/logan/
Keywords
lara loganfed reservefdicbank rundr elliottbanking fears

