Legend Of The Witches documentary (1970) beliefs, rites and origins, directed by Malcolm Leigh

The Legend of the Witches documentary (1970) which describes witches actual core beliefs relating to nature worship





rituals like modern Freemasonry





This influential counter-cultural documentary of pagan belief is austere and striking. Originally X-rated, it centres on the rituals of celebrated Notting Hill Witch King and Queen, Alex and Maxine Sanders. Sharing the secrets of initiation into a coven, divination through animal sacrifice, ritual scrying, the casting of a 'death spell', and the chilling intimacy of a Black Mass, Malcolm Leigh's film also explores Britain's hidden pagan heritage and its continued influence on our lives today.





Exploring the occult in British society. In 'Legend of the Witches' (1970) Britain's hidden pagan heritage is explored, looking at hidden magic rites such as animal sacrifice, ritual scrying, casting a death spell and the eerie experience of a Black Mass. I think that this video is one of the best ones about Witchcraft. Like "Witchcraft 70" and others, it shows a lot of traditional witches and also shows the main rituals of the Alex Sanders' Coven with his wife and Priestess Maxine Morris/Sanders (like the First Degree Initiation Ritual).





The film is - in essence - a pocket history of Witchcraft, quite nicely shot and told in an informative, atmospheric and interesting manner by an un-credited Narrator. The history includes extensive footage of the Witchcraft Museum in Boscastle, Cornwall, run (at the time of filming) by Cecil H. Williamson. But arguably the most significant footage is that of the Alex Sanders Coven performing several Witchcraft Rituals: significant because (as incredible as it seems) such footage of the man is said to be something of a rarity. As previously stated, the outside Rituals display unexpectedly uncensored levels of nudity - a traditional element in Witchcraft Ceremonies. What is made crystal clear during this Witchcraft history lesson is that Paganism and Christianity once shared common ground, at a time when the new religion of Christianity adopted a "softly-softly" approach to religious conversion. When the stance of the religionists inevitably became more aggressive and Paganism became the enemy, the division between itself and the Christian Faith should (by all the laws of logic and reason) have become absolute and irreversible. Because this did not happen, Witchcraft has existed for over 60 years as a 90% Christianity/10% Paganism hybrid - many of whose adherents, proponents and practitioners have repeatedly waxed lyrical about their "Earthy", "non-religious", "non-Christian" credentials. This film begins as a distinctly Pagan, Earthy study - but soon drifts into an over-extended focus on the links between Alexandrianism and Christianity. It goes off, in fact, on several tangents, but remains watchable.