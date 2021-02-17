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Tucker Carlson Tonight 21621 FULL FOX BREAKING NEWS February 1621_480p
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280 views • February 17, 2021
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current eventsblacksmediatraitorscommieslatinamericanscorrupt traitorsfuxhing for a job as journalistswhy journalists have very low iq and lie all the timeopen border shitsholesand muslims hate white people but love their free moneywhy you lose when the orrupt pedophiles let in those with lowest iq andthat hate your guts because they have low iq
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